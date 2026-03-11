Insider Selling: Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Insider Sells 320 Shares of Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Collis sold 320 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434, for a total value of £1,388.80.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of LON VSVS traded down GBX 0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 441.20. 53,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,611. Vesuvius plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 404.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 430 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 340 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 467.50.

Vesuvius Company Profile

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

