Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Issues Earnings Results

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $99.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 billion.

VWAGY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,579. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

