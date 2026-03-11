Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Issues Earnings Results

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Blend Labs’ conference call:

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Q4 results beat expectations with $32.4M revenue and $5.4M non?GAAP operating income; free cash flow was positive, the company ended the year with $68.3M in cash/securities, zero debt, repurchased ~5.1M shares (~$16M) in Q4 and announced a new $50M buyback authorization.

revenue and non?GAAP operating income; free cash flow was positive, the company ended the year with in cash/securities, zero debt, repurchased ~5.1M shares (~$16M) in Q4 and announced a new buyback authorization. The company launched Blend Autopilot (agentic AI) on March 3 to automate “stare and compare” and complex guideline checks — seven large customers enabled it in the preview week, signaling early demand and a potential efficiency moat.

(agentic AI) on March 3 to automate “stare and compare” and complex guideline checks — seven large customers enabled it in the preview week, signaling early demand and a potential efficiency moat. Commercial momentum — Blend signed 10 Q4 deals/expansions, its pipeline is up ~40% YoY and is shifting toward bundled mortgage + consumer banking engagements, including a new seven?figure top?40 credit union logo.

Q1 2026 guidance is for $28.5M–$30M revenue (6%–12% YoY) and $2M–$3M non?GAAP operating income; management expects mortgage to lead growth, consumer banking to be muted, and EVPFL of ~$84–85, while ASU 2025?06 changes mean non?GAAP R&D will show ~ $7M (up YoY) despite cash R&D actually falling ~15% — modelers should treat $7M as the new baseline.

revenue (6%–12% YoY) and non?GAAP operating income; management expects mortgage to lead growth, consumer banking to be muted, and EVPFL of ~$84–85, while ASU 2025?06 changes mean non?GAAP R&D will show ~ (up YoY) despite cash R&D actually falling ~15% — modelers should treat $7M as the new baseline. Management disclosed a material weakness in internal control over revenue for 2025 and made immaterial out?of?period revenue revisions; the company will include revised figures and disclosures in its upcoming 10?K.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE BLND traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,848. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $481.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 649,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,461.44. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $93,169 over the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Blend Labs by 7.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 18.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blend Labs

Key Headlines Impacting Blend Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Blend Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $50 million share buyback, which supports the stock and signals management confidence. Article Title

Company announced a $50 million share buyback, which supports the stock and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat — Blend reported $32.37M in revenue vs. analyst estimates of $31.78M, showing continued top-line growth that investors favor. Article Title

Q4 revenue beat — Blend reported $32.37M in revenue vs. analyst estimates of $31.78M, showing continued top-line growth that investors favor. Positive Sentiment: CEO commentary was strongly upbeat (“I have never been more excited”), which can bolster investor sentiment around execution and strategy. Article Title

CEO commentary was strongly upbeat (“I have never been more excited”), which can bolster investor sentiment around execution and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp cut its price target from $7 to $5 but kept a “market outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower target, but continued conviction). Article Title

Citizens Jmp cut its price target from $7 to $5 but kept a “market outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower target, but continued conviction). Negative Sentiment: EPS missed — Blend reported (?$0.03) EPS vs. consensus of $0.01, which raises near-term profitability concerns. Article Title

EPS missed — Blend reported (?$0.03) EPS vs. consensus of $0.01, which raises near-term profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: FYQ1 revenue guidance came in below consensus: company guided $28.5M–$30.0M vs. Street ~$31.9M, which tempers the positive reaction and raises short-term growth concerns. Article Title

FYQ1 revenue guidance came in below consensus: company guided $28.5M–$30.0M vs. Street ~$31.9M, which tempers the positive reaction and raises short-term growth concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed/tepid — the average rating sits around “Hold,” which may limit sustained upside until guidance and profitability improve. Article Title

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend’s platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company’s product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.