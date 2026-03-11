BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUA remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 105.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (NYSE: MUA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

