Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Blackrock Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Blackrock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Blackrock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

