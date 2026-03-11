BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,379. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of global utilities, infrastructure and power-related securities. Managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust taps into BlackRock’s expansive research platform to identify companies involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of essential services such as electricity, water, transportation and renewable energy.

The trust’s primary objective is total return, emphasizing both current income and capital appreciation.

