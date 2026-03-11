BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.

Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.