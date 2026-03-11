Rep. Julia Letlow Sells Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on September 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of MU stock traded up $16.88 on Wednesday, reaching $419.99. 12,223,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,482,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.51.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,728,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,747,000 after buying an additional 279,767 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

