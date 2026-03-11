Rep. Julia Letlow Sells Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on September 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.
Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.
Micron Technology Trading Up 4.2%
Shares of MU stock traded up $16.88 on Wednesday, reaching $419.99. 12,223,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,482,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.51.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,728,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,747,000 after buying an additional 279,767 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Micron Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target sharply to $525, reflecting stronger-than-expected memory pricing and demand expectations for Micron. Susquehanna Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $525.00
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $430 and reiterated a buy stance, supporting the recent rally and reinforcing Wall Street momentum behind MU. Citigroup Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $430.00
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade pushed shares higher (reported ~5.1% move after the upgrade), demonstrating how analyst flows are amplifying price action ahead of earnings. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials announced partnerships with Micron and SK Hynix on AI memory chip tooling — strategic for Micron because it can accelerate capacity and time?to?market for AI memory products. Applied Materials forges partnerships with Micron and SK Hynix for AI memory chips
- Positive Sentiment: Product and footprint progress: Micron has begun shipping samples of a very high?capacity 256GB server module and opened an advanced assembly/test site in Sanand, India — moves that support long?term AI/data?center demand. Micron’s AI Memory Milestone And India Expansion Raise Valuation Questions
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary remains bullish: several analyst pieces and trade notes highlight Micron as an AI?infrastructure winner and point to continued upside despite short-term volatility. AMAT and Micron still winning in AI trade despite QQQ and sector weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst — Micron is scheduled to report next week (March 18 referenced in coverage). That creates upside and downside risk depending on guidance and demand commentary. Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: reports say NVIDIA selected Samsung and SK Hynix for HBM4 memory suppliers — if those design wins deepen, Micron could lose share in a high?margin segment. Nvidia Selects HBM4 Memory Suppliers
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and feature pieces flag HBM4/design?win fears and “toppy” corrections — reminders that sentiment and short?term volatility can reverse quickly even as fundamentals improve. Is Micron Getting Toppy? Not According to These Pros Who See Even More Upside Ahead
About Representative Letlow
Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.
Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
