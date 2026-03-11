SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,171 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

