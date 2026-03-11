Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 12,515,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,107,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Carnival by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,795,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 272,452 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 1,921.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 785,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 746,854 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,952,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

