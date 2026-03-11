CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.92, but opened at $79.00. CoreWeave shares last traded at $82.2430, with a volume of 10,867,341 shares trading hands.

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave launched Flexible Capacity Plans (Flex Reservations and a new Spot pricing option) aimed at giving customers more control over AI compute costs and capacity — a commercial product move that could support revenue stability and improve enterprise adoption of CoreWeave’s AI cloud services. CoreWeave Introduces Flexible Capacity Plans to Accelerate AI Innovation

CoreWeave launched Flexible Capacity Plans (Flex Reservations and a new Spot pricing option) aimed at giving customers more control over AI compute costs and capacity — a commercial product move that could support revenue stability and improve enterprise adoption of CoreWeave’s AI cloud services. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain split on CoreWeave’s valuation and the outlook for AI infrastructure demand — narratives diverge between bullish long-term growth and skepticism after recent operational misses; this keeps price action volatile as investors weigh execution risk vs. large TAM. Assessing CoreWeave (CRWV) Valuation As Narratives Diverge On Future AI Infrastructure Growth

Analysts and commentators remain split on CoreWeave’s valuation and the outlook for AI infrastructure demand — narratives diverge between bullish long-term growth and skepticism after recent operational misses; this keeps price action volatile as investors weigh execution risk vs. large TAM. Neutral Sentiment: Published short-interest summaries appear inconsistent (showing 0 shares / NaN changes); treat short-interest data as unreliable until exchanges/custodians publish corrected figures. (No authoritative link — data summary in filings)

Published short-interest summaries appear inconsistent (showing 0 shares / NaN changes); treat short-interest data as unreliable until exchanges/custodians publish corrected figures. (No authoritative link — data summary in filings) Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions have been filed and several law firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs for the same March 28–Dec 15, 2025 class period, alleging misstatements about demand and infrastructure delays — concentrated litigation increases legal risk, potential damages, and management distraction. CoreWeave, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Levi & Korsinsky

Multiple securities class actions have been filed and several law firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs for the same March 28–Dec 15, 2025 class period, alleging misstatements about demand and infrastructure delays — concentrated litigation increases legal risk, potential damages, and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Investor-rights firms (Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, others) highlight CoreWeave’s large Q4 loss and soft guidance while encouraging claims — the Hagens Berman note cites a roughly $452M Q4 loss and ties the weak results to the ongoing securities litigation, amplifying downside sentiment. Hagens Berman Analyzes CoreWeave $452M Q4 Loss and Soft Guidance

Investor-rights firms (Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, others) highlight CoreWeave’s large Q4 loss and soft guidance while encouraging claims — the Hagens Berman note cites a roughly $452M Q4 loss and ties the weak results to the ongoing securities litigation, amplifying downside sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Prominent investor Philippe Laffont materially reduced his stake (reported sale of ~6.7M shares), which market participants may view as a negative signal given his profile; large insider/13F selling can pressure sentiment independent of fundamentals. Billionaire Philippe Laffont Dumped His Fund’s Stake in CoreWeave

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $7,565,570.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,766.17. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,173,415 shares of company stock worth $356,812,211 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $1,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $12,600,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

