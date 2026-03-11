Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,535,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,933 shares.The stock last traded at $60.2830 and had previously closed at $60.61.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,580. The trade was a 86.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,020,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 262,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $21,280,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

