Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,535,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,933 shares.The stock last traded at $60.2830 and had previously closed at $60.61.
XENE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase?3 results for azetukalner in focal?onset seizures — Xenon says the study met its goal and plans an NDA filing in Q3 2026, a major commercial catalyst that drove the recent sharp rally. XENE Stock Up as Azetukalner Meets Goal in Focal Onset Seizures Study
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets followed the data (Needham, Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo, Wedbush), increasing buy interest and supporting the stock’s re?rating. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Upsized public offering priced at $57 to raise ~ $650M (with a 30?day overallotment option) — materially strengthens the balance sheet and funds development, but its net impact depends on execution and how proceeds are deployed. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $650.0 Million Public Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Large offering and extra share count create dilution risk for existing holders; timing after a big run raises the chance of near?term supply pressure. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Upsized Public Offering, Anticipated Gross Proceeds of Approximately $650 Million
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentators flag valuation and execution risks despite strong efficacy (crowded ASO market, side?effect profile, commercial execution), which could temper upside after the initial surge. Xenon: Shares Soar On Seizure Data, But Valuation May Be Overcooked
- Negative Sentiment: Following the trial announcement the stock experienced heavy one?day gains (near 50%), which often leads to profit?taking and higher intraday volatility. 50% and 61% Gains in a Single Day: Why XENE and RLMD Soared Today
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,020,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 262,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $21,280,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.
