Short Interest in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Expands By 573.0%

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,277 shares, an increase of 573.0% from the February 12th total of 1,527 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $941,000.

Get KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

KVLE stock remained flat at $25.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.6837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $6.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.