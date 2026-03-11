Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 237,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 467,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFH. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 145.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 454,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 269,024 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 541.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $12,388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

