Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 44,973 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Japan Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

