ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $9.6925. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $9.6925, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

ThyssenKrupp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp’s global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company’s main business activities are organized into several segments.

