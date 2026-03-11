Forterra (LON:FORT) Releases Earnings Results

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.91%.
Here are the key takeaways from Forterra’s conference call:
- Strong financial delivery — revenue rose ~12.1% to £386m and adjusted EBITDA increased ~18.5% to £61.6m, driving a c.66% uplift in EPS to 12.6p.
- Balance sheet and capital returns — net debt fell to £55.7m (leverage ~1x), the full-year dividend more than doubled (total £0.062/share) and a £20m share buyback was announced.
- Operational and strategic progress — Wilnecote recommissioned, Accrington started first sales of extruded brick slips, and Desford is firing both kilns (material efficiency and capacity upside).
- Near-term demand weakness and inventory actions — market softened in H2 2025 with RMI/London Brick subdued; modest production cuts in early 2026 are expected to offset some operational leverage benefits.
- Outlook and medium-term plan — management expects 2026 to be slightly ahead of 2025, has announced price increases to cover cost inflation, targets £120m EBITDA mid?term, and plans normalized capex (~£15m p.a.) with selective M&A optionality.
Forterra Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of FORT opened at GBX 163 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 152.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.07. The company has a market capitalization of £343.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.
About Forterra
Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
