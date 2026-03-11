BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI stock remained flat at $11.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,739. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,435,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 89,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 953,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

