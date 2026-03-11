BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.

In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.

