Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 12th total of 96 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of OXLCZ stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

The Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: OXLCZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Oxford Lane Capital Corp., a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. These fixed-rate notes carry a 5.00% annual coupon, payable semi-annually, and mature in 2027. They trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol OXLCZ, providing investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to the yield generated by Oxford Lane Capital’s diversified investment portfolio.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.