Oracle’s (ORCL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.34.

ORCL opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and upgraded outlook — Oracle posted stronger?than?expected Q3 results (EPS $1.79; revenue $17.19B), cloud revenue +44% and cloud infrastructure +84%, and raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $90B — evidence AI demand is accelerating. PRNewswire: Q3 Results

Q3 beat and upgraded outlook — Oracle posted stronger?than?expected Q3 results (EPS $1.79; revenue $17.19B), cloud revenue +44% and cloud infrastructure +84%, and raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $90B — evidence AI demand is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Strong backlog and multiyear AI tailwind — Remaining performance obligations (RPO) jumped to ~$553B, signaling multi?year contracted demand for Oracle’s cloud/data center services. Barron’s: Backlog & AI Momentum

Strong backlog and multiyear AI tailwind — Remaining performance obligations (RPO) jumped to ~$553B, signaling multi?year contracted demand for Oracle’s cloud/data center services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed but active — Several firms raised ratings/targets (JPMorgan upgrade to overweight, Oppenheimer/others hiking targets) while some trimmed targets; fresh analyst attention amplifies volatility as estimates are re?priced. TickerReport: JPMorgan Upgrade

Analyst reaction mixed but active — Several firms raised ratings/targets (JPMorgan upgrade to overweight, Oppenheimer/others hiking targets) while some trimmed targets; fresh analyst attention amplifies volatility as estimates are re?priced. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced — Oracle declared a quarterly dividend, modest yield that supports income investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially.

Dividend announced — Oracle declared a quarterly dividend, modest yield that supports income investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow and debt concerns — Free cash flow turned sharply negative (reported in coverage) as Oracle funds a ~$50B AI/data?center buildout; higher leverage and heavy capex raise financing and margin risks that temper the rally. Fortune: Cash?flow Crunch

Cash flow and debt concerns — Free cash flow turned sharply negative (reported in coverage) as Oracle funds a ~$50B AI/data?center buildout; higher leverage and heavy capex raise financing and margin risks that temper the rally. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk — Multiple class?action notices and investor law?firms have flagged suits tied to a prior disclosure period; potential litigation costs and distractions add downside risk. PRNewswire: Class Action Notice

Legal risk — Multiple class?action notices and investor law?firms have flagged suits tied to a prior disclosure period; potential litigation costs and distractions add downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical pressure — Volatile oil prices and Iran?related headlines are pulling broader market attention away from tech rallies and could increase risk?off flows that pressure shares. CNBC: Geopolitical Risks

Macro/geopolitical pressure — Volatile oil prices and Iran?related headlines are pulling broader market attention away from tech rallies and could increase risk?off flows that pressure shares. Negative Sentiment: Profitability drag from expansion — Management said expansion costs are temporarily limiting margins even as AI business grows; investors balancing growth vs. near?term margin/cash erosion have moved to trim positions. Benzinga: Capex & Margins

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

