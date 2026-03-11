First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Short Interest Up 851.1% in February

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 194,055 shares, a growth of 851.1% from the February 12th total of 20,404 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5,283.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period.
First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance
FSIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 63,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.
First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
