First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Short Interest Up 851.1% in February

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 194,055 shares, a growth of 851.1% from the February 12th total of 20,404 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5,283.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 63,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

