BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in BioNTech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and pipeline: BioNTech reported €17.2B in cash and securities and outlined six late?stage readouts and multiple oncology programs that management says derisk execution and support long?term value creation. BioNTech corporate update and results
- Positive Sentiment: Potential upside from the co?founders’ new venture: BioNTech will receive a minority stake in the new company and may earn milestone payments and royalties from contributed rights/technologies, creating optionality if next?gen mRNA assets succeed. Co?founders launch new mRNA venture
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter — EPS beat but revenue dynamics weak: BioNTech beat EPS estimates (reported ($0.39) vs. ($0.57) expected) and posted revenue of $1.06B (above consensus), but revenue is down ~24% YoY and adjusted losses were reported. Investors will parse beats vs underlying growth trends. Q4 2025 earnings highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Jefferies cut its price target (from $151 to $138) but kept a buy rating — signaling some analyst confidence on long?term upside despite nearer?term risks. Analyst PT change
- Negative Sentiment: Cofounders’ exit raises governance and execution concerns: Founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will leave by end?2026 to start a new company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech, prompting investor worry about talent loss and strategic disruption. Reuters: founders to leave
- Negative Sentiment: Weaker FY2026 revenue guidance: Management cut 2026 revenue guidance to roughly €2.0–2.3B (below Street expectations), increasing near?term growth concerns and pressuring sentiment. Full results and guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang: A plaintiff firm (Johnson Fistel) is investigating potential claims against BioNTech’s executives, adding legal risk and headline volatility. Johnson Fistel investigation notice
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: Multiple outlets report a steep intraday share decline after the combined news of the founder exit and weaker outlook, reflecting selling pressure and short?term sentiment deterioration. Market reaction coverage
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.
BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.
