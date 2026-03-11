BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Get BioNTech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $8.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.37. 1,363,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,628. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in BioNTech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More BioNTech News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioNTech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and pipeline: BioNTech reported €17.2B in cash and securities and outlined six late?stage readouts and multiple oncology programs that management says derisk execution and support long?term value creation. BioNTech corporate update and results

Strong balance sheet and pipeline: BioNTech reported €17.2B in cash and securities and outlined six late?stage readouts and multiple oncology programs that management says derisk execution and support long?term value creation. Positive Sentiment: Potential upside from the co?founders’ new venture: BioNTech will receive a minority stake in the new company and may earn milestone payments and royalties from contributed rights/technologies, creating optionality if next?gen mRNA assets succeed. Co?founders launch new mRNA venture

Potential upside from the co?founders’ new venture: BioNTech will receive a minority stake in the new company and may earn milestone payments and royalties from contributed rights/technologies, creating optionality if next?gen mRNA assets succeed. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter — EPS beat but revenue dynamics weak: BioNTech beat EPS estimates (reported ($0.39) vs. ($0.57) expected) and posted revenue of $1.06B (above consensus), but revenue is down ~24% YoY and adjusted losses were reported. Investors will parse beats vs underlying growth trends. Q4 2025 earnings highlights

Mixed quarter — EPS beat but revenue dynamics weak: BioNTech beat EPS estimates (reported ($0.39) vs. ($0.57) expected) and posted revenue of $1.06B (above consensus), but revenue is down ~24% YoY and adjusted losses were reported. Investors will parse beats vs underlying growth trends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Jefferies cut its price target (from $151 to $138) but kept a buy rating — signaling some analyst confidence on long?term upside despite nearer?term risks. Analyst PT change

Analyst repositioning: Jefferies cut its price target (from $151 to $138) but kept a buy rating — signaling some analyst confidence on long?term upside despite nearer?term risks. Negative Sentiment: Cofounders’ exit raises governance and execution concerns: Founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will leave by end?2026 to start a new company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech, prompting investor worry about talent loss and strategic disruption. Reuters: founders to leave

Cofounders’ exit raises governance and execution concerns: Founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will leave by end?2026 to start a new company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech, prompting investor worry about talent loss and strategic disruption. Negative Sentiment: Weaker FY2026 revenue guidance: Management cut 2026 revenue guidance to roughly €2.0–2.3B (below Street expectations), increasing near?term growth concerns and pressuring sentiment. Full results and guidance

Weaker FY2026 revenue guidance: Management cut 2026 revenue guidance to roughly €2.0–2.3B (below Street expectations), increasing near?term growth concerns and pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang: A plaintiff firm (Johnson Fistel) is investigating potential claims against BioNTech’s executives, adding legal risk and headline volatility. Johnson Fistel investigation notice

Regulatory/legal overhang: A plaintiff firm (Johnson Fistel) is investigating potential claims against BioNTech’s executives, adding legal risk and headline volatility. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: Multiple outlets report a steep intraday share decline after the combined news of the founder exit and weaker outlook, reflecting selling pressure and short?term sentiment deterioration. Market reaction coverage

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.