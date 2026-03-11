BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,695. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

