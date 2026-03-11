Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,848. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. Launched in 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, while also aiming for total return. Shares of BTT trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors a means to access a portfolio of municipal securities through a publicly traded vehicle.

The trust’s primary investment activities focus on U.S.

