Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

