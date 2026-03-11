Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 139,044 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,044 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $49,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $132,844.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,539.36. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $369,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,214.32. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,223 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

