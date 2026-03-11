Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,808 shares during the period. Construction Partners makes up about 4.0% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $230,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 49.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after buying an additional 42,677 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 164,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $809.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

