Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $56,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 5,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 421,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,208,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $529.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $396.41 and a one year high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 348.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,030,580. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,028. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock worth $14,963,095 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

