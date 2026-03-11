Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,643,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $306.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.44.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

