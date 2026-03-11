The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Lifted by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.6% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $833.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $916.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

