Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of AON worth $164,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $398.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon ran a proof?of?concept to accept insurance premiums in U.S. dollar stablecoins (USDC on Ethereum and PYUSD on Solana) with Coinbase and Paxos, highlighting potential for faster, cheaper fund flows and new product capabilities for clients. This could reduce friction in global premium settlements and open new revenue/efficiency paths. Aon Announces First Stablecoin Insurance Premium Payment

Aon ran a proof?of?concept to accept insurance premiums in U.S. dollar stablecoins (USDC on Ethereum and PYUSD on Solana) with Coinbase and Paxos, highlighting potential for faster, cheaper fund flows and new product capabilities for clients. This could reduce friction in global premium settlements and open new revenue/efficiency paths. Positive Sentiment: Aon signed a multi?year engagement to implement VIPR Solutions’ delegated?authority technology across its reinsurance platform to automate bordereaux management, improve data accuracy and speed-to-market—an operational investment that could lower costs and improve underwriting efficiency. VIPR Announces Strategic Engagement with Aon

Aon signed a multi?year engagement to implement VIPR Solutions’ delegated?authority technology across its reinsurance platform to automate bordereaux management, improve data accuracy and speed-to-market—an operational investment that could lower costs and improve underwriting efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership reshuffle in North America: Anne Corona named CEO of North America, Lori Goltermann elevated to Vice Chair (effective March 31) and Farheen Dam appointed CEO of Enterprise Clients & Chief Client Officer. Management continuity is maintained but investors may await commentary on strategy/compensation and any near-term costs tied to the transition. Aon Appoints Anne Corona as CEO of North America

Leadership reshuffle in North America: Anne Corona named CEO of North America, Lori Goltermann elevated to Vice Chair (effective March 31) and Farheen Dam appointed CEO of Enterprise Clients & Chief Client Officer. Management continuity is maintained but investors may await commentary on strategy/compensation and any near-term costs tied to the transition. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain mixed: Aon’s January quarter beat EPS estimates but missed revenue consensus modestly — investors may be rotating out on valuation or waiting for clearer top?line momentum despite strong margins and ROE. (Background: Q4 EPS beat, revenue slightly below estimates.)

Recent fundamentals remain mixed: Aon’s January quarter beat EPS estimates but missed revenue consensus modestly — investors may be rotating out on valuation or waiting for clearer top?line momentum despite strong margins and ROE. (Background: Q4 EPS beat, revenue slightly below estimates.) Negative Sentiment: Senior departure: Livy Dai, previously at Aon, has been appointed CEO of Lockton China. Loss of experienced regional leadership can create short?term client/coverage continuity concerns in China, though impact on global results is likely limited. Lockton appoints Aon’s Livy Dai as China CEO

AON Trading Down 3.6%

AON stock opened at $321.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $402.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.