Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund focuses on investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in the state of Arizona. Its portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-purpose municipal securities backed by state and local governments and quasi-governmental agencies.

The fund employs fundamental credit analysis to select bonds that meet rigorous quality standards, aiming to preserve principal while generating tax-advantaged income.

