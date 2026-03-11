Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1%

CPZ stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $16.82.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,728.20. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 50.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ: CPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The trust pursues this objective by maintaining a diversified portfolio of equity securities with an overlay of dynamic income strategies, including the use of call and put options.

The trust’s core investment approach combines long and short positions in U.S. and foreign equities, allowing portfolio managers to express both positive and negative views on individual securities and sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.