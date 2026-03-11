Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

NPCT opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE: NPCT) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Nuveen, one of the world’s largest asset managers. Launched in mid-2021, the fund seeks to provide a combination of current income, capital appreciation and positive social and environmental impact. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities while aiming to support projects and issuers that address sustainability challenges.

The fund’s core-plus strategy combines a broad allocation to high-quality investment-grade and select non-investment-grade corporate bonds, sovereign and supranational debt, and securitized products such as agency mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.