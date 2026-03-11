Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Price Performance
Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $25.72.
The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.
