Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to privately held, lower-middle market companies across North America. Its investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans and structured credit instruments designed to meet the unique capital needs of growing businesses.

The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.