Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on September 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Intel Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of INTC opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Intel by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

