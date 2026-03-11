Visa Inc. $V is Sands Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,374,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 344.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $52,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $314.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.81. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $570.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.