Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.37.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY?27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal?2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Reuters: Oracle rallies as strong revenue forecast eases concerns

Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY?27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal?2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Positive Sentiment: Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long?term revenue visibility. TipRanks: $553B backlog

Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Customer & partner momentum — Management name?checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. CNBC: Cerebras named by Oracle

Customer & partner momentum — Management name?checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex?div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors.

Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex?div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks.

Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks. Negative Sentiment: Huge capex, rising debt and cash?flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data?center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near?term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Fortune: free cash flow crunch CNBC: debt/financing concerns

Huge capex, rising debt and cash?flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data?center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near?term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal noise — Multiple securities?class?action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. GlobeNewswire: class action alerts

Legal noise — Multiple securities?class?action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical market focus — Broader market attention on oil and the Iran conflict is keeping investors’ eyes off company fundamentals at times; energy and rate moves can amplify volatility in tech names like ORCL. Barron’s: Oracle vs. Iran / market context

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

