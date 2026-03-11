Zacks Research Upgrades Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) to Hold

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lineage from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lineage from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lineage from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lineage

Lineage Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ LINE opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.07 and a beta of -0.42. Lineage has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lineage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Lineage by 82.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lineage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.