Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 89.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5%

LON:PHI opened at GBX 929 on Wednesday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 494.62 and a 1-year high of GBX 997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of £770.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 888.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 794.89.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index. Country and sector weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection. In constructing the equity portfolio a spread of risk is achieved by diversification and the portfolio will typically consist of between 40–120 companies.

