Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 89.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5%
LON:PHI opened at GBX 929 on Wednesday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 494.62 and a 1-year high of GBX 997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of £770.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 888.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 794.89.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile
