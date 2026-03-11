Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 151.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Apyx Medical’s conference call:
- Reported a record fourth-quarter revenue of $19.2 million (up 35% YoY), driven by a 38% increase in surgical aesthetics sales to $16.7M following the full commercial launch of AYON.
- Management says AYON demand has exceeded expectations and they submitted a follow-up 510(k) for power-assisted liposuction with productive FDA discussions and an anticipated clearance in mid-2026, which can be activated on systems already in the field.
- 2026 guidance targets total revenue of $57.5–$58.5 million (?9–11% growth) with surgical aesthetics up ~17–19%, but OEM revenue is expected to decline to about $4.5M as the company reallocates resources toward aesthetics.
- Profitability and cash metrics improved — Q4 adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.7M, net loss narrowed to $1.3M, cash was $31.7M at year-end, and management expects cash runway through 2027 and to be cash-flow positive by Q4 2026.
NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Apyx reported EPS of ($0.03) vs. consensus ($0.06) and revenue of $19.16M (vs. $19.12M expected) — the beat supports near?term sentiment and shows improving top?line execution. Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance raised: management guided revenue to $57.5M–$58.5M, above the consensus ~$55.9M — this upward guidance is the main constructive catalyst for the stock today. Apyx Medical Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Growth driver: the company reiterated a 9%–11% revenue growth target for 2026 and cited acceleration of the AYON Body Contouring System launch — investors may view product momentum as evidence that guidance is achievable. Apyx Medical outlines 9%–11% revenue growth target for 2026 as AYON launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage: earnings breakdowns and summaries (Benzinga, MarketBeat coverage and the company’s press release/conference call transcript) are available for investors to review management commentary and model impacts. Earnings Breakdown: Apyx Medical Q4 Company Press Release / Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Apyx reported a negative net margin (~?30%) and very negative ROE (~?151%), indicating continued losses and execution risks despite revenue growth. Apyx Medical Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest moved higher in late February (173,573 shares, +22.3% vs. prior period; ~0.5% of float, ~2.7 days to cover). Elevated shorting can add volatility and represents a potential headwind if negative sentiment persists. (Data point reported in filings/market feeds.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Data anomalies on short interest in early March (entries showing 0 shares) appear inconsistent — treat those figures as unreliable until exchanges/custodians reconcile the reports.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APYX. Citizens Jmp upgraded Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apyx Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company’s product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.
Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.
