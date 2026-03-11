Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 151.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Apyx Medical’s conference call:

Reported a record fourth-quarter revenue of $19.2 million (up 35% YoY), driven by a 38% increase in surgical aesthetics sales to $16.7M following the full commercial launch of AYON.

(up 35% YoY), driven by a 38% increase in surgical aesthetics sales to $16.7M following the full commercial launch of AYON. Management says AYON demand has exceeded expectations and they submitted a follow-up 510(k) for power-assisted liposuction with productive FDA discussions and an anticipated clearance in mid-2026, which can be activated on systems already in the field.

and they submitted a follow-up 510(k) for power-assisted liposuction with productive FDA discussions and an anticipated clearance in mid-2026, which can be activated on systems already in the field. 2026 guidance targets total revenue of $57.5–$58.5 million (?9–11% growth) with surgical aesthetics up ~17–19%, but OEM revenue is expected to decline to about $4.5M as the company reallocates resources toward aesthetics.

(?9–11% growth) with surgical aesthetics up ~17–19%, but OEM revenue is expected to decline to about $4.5M as the company reallocates resources toward aesthetics. Profitability and cash metrics improved — Q4 adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.7M, net loss narrowed to $1.3M, cash was $31.7M at year-end, and management expects cash runway through 2027 and to be cash-flow positive by Q4 2026.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company’s product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

