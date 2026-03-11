Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $86,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 273,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,042,138.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,079.84. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,221 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $285.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.01. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

