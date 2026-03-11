SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.06. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $175.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

