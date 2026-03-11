United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 1st

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Company Overview

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company had revenue of $430.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

