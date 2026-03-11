KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 15th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. KBR has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 27.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

