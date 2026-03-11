Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 30th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4703 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, operating through its primary subsidiary, Valley National Bank. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending products, and treasury management. Valley National Bancorp also offers mortgage origination, residential mortgage servicing, wealth management, insurance, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market companies.

In its commercial banking segment, Valley National Bancorp serves clients with business checking and savings accounts, commercial and industrial loans, equipment leasing and financing, and treasury management solutions.

