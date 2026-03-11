Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 80.27% and a negative net margin of 26,225.58%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ideal Power’s conference call:

Strategic partnerships launched — Announced a multi-year cooperation with Lasin for B-TRAN enabled circuit protection (SSCBs, BDUs, EV contactors) targeting AI data centers first, and signed an LOI with an Asian power-module manufacturer to develop B-TRAN power modules.

— Announced a multi-year cooperation with Lasin for B-TRAN enabled circuit protection (SSCBs, BDUs, EV contactors) targeting AI data centers first, and signed an LOI with an Asian power-module manufacturer to develop B-TRAN power modules. Progress with Stellantis — Completed 1 of 5 deliverables under a PO for custom packaged B-TRAN devices and expect the remaining four deliverables (including reference design kits) to be finished by mid?2026, with automotive reliability testing on track for this summer.

— Completed 1 of 5 deliverables under a PO for custom packaged B-TRAN devices and expect the remaining four deliverables (including reference design kits) to be finished by mid?2026, with automotive reliability testing on track for this summer. Growing IP moat — B-TRAN patent estate now at 100 issued patents (48 outside the U.S.) with 78 pending and a proprietary double-sided wafer process treated as a trade secret to protect manufacturability.

— B-TRAN patent estate now at 100 issued patents (48 outside the U.S.) with 78 pending and a proprietary double-sided wafer process treated as a trade secret to protect manufacturability. Balance sheet strengthened — Raised approximately $12.6 million (net) in February, leaving the company with no debt and additional cash to fund commercialization and planned sales/hiring initiatives.

— Raised approximately $12.6 million (net) in February, leaving the company with no debt and additional cash to fund commercialization and planned sales/hiring initiatives. No product revenue yet and continued losses — No revenue in Q4 2025, full?year net loss continued (~$10.6M), a planned increase in 2026 cash burn (~$10.5M) to fund hiring, and a materially higher fully diluted share count after the financing.

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

IPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Ideal Power news, CEO David M. Somo purchased 90,909 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 338,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,454.25. This trade represents a 36.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 786,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company’s core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power’s product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

