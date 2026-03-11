SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from SAB Biotherapeutics' conference call:

is a human anti-thymocyte globulin (built on the Tc Bovine platform) and is in a pivotal Phase IIb SAFEGUARD study for newly diagnosed Type 1 diabetes, giving the company a unique platform and long-term exclusivity versus rabbit-derived ATG approaches. Phase I data showed 0% serum sickness and induction of durable PD-1/TIGIT exhaustion plus a Treg-sparing profile, supporting the claim that SAB-142 may match Thymoglobulin efficacy while being safer and redosable.

and induction of durable PD-1/TIGIT exhaustion plus a Treg-sparing profile, supporting the claim that SAB-142 may match Thymoglobulin efficacy while being safer and redosable. SAFEGUARD is a global pivotal Phase IIb (adults/adolescents/pediatrics) with two active doses (2.5 and 1.5 mg/kg) versus placebo, a one-year C-peptide primary endpoint (80% powered for a 40% preservation effect), and management says enrollment is on track.

Regulatory risk remains — FDA views SAFEGUARD as pivotal but has not confirmed that C-peptide alone is sufficient for approval, so the upcoming decision on Sanofi’s Tzield could materially affect SAB’s approval pathway.

Financially, SAB reported $144M cash at end-2025 and holds $175M in enrollment warrants (strike $1.75), which management says funds the company through SAFEGUARD and could extend to launch if exercised.

NASDAQ SABS opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

SABS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

