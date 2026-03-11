Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on April 15th

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Packaging Corporation of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Packaging Corporation of America has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $221.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $249.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.